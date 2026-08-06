National Handloom Day 2026: Objective, Importance, Government Initiatives & List of Famous Handloom Products in India
National Handloom Day 2026 is celebrated on 7 August to honour India's weaving heritage. Learn about its history, timeline, objective, importance, government initiatives, handloom exports, and famous handloom products of India.
National Handloom Day 2026, which is celebrated across the country on the 7th of August every year in India, celebrates the rich cultural heritage of millions of weavers, who help in tradition to keep traditions alive.
This day is celebrated as the anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, which was started on 7 August 1905 and was started to encourage the use of locally made products.
India is known for its oldest weaving traditions in the world. From Banarsi silk to Kanchipuram sarees and Pashmina shawls to Chanderi fabrics, all the regions across India are famous for their unique style of handwoven textiles.
In this article, learn about National Handloom Day 2026, with its history, timeline, objective, importance, government initiatives, handloom exports, and famous handloom products of India.
National Handloom Day 2026: Overview
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Aspects
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Details
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Celebrated On
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7 August every year
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First celebrated on
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2015
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Reason for celebration
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To commemorate the Swadeshi Movement (1905)
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Objective
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Promote India's handloom heritage and support weavers
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Nodal Ministry
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Ministry of Textiles
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Theme (2026)
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Not decided yet, but focus on “Vocal for Local”
Why is National Handloom Day Celebrated?
National Handloom Day is celebrated to:
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To give honours to India’s oldest handloom tradition, which is still alive.
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Recognise its valuable contribution to the Indian economy.
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Encourage people to buy local products made in India only
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Preserve the oldest weaving technique
Timeline of National Handloom Day
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Year
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Event
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Ancient Period
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Weaving has been practised since ancient times
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7 August 1905
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Swadeshi Movement was launched to encourage people to use local products, which were made in India
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2015
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Government of India started National Handloom Day
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2026
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To celebrating for weavers, renewing traditions, expanding horizons
Do You Know
As per the PIB, the first celebration was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Chennai. Since then, this day is observed every year to honour the weaving community, recognise their contribution to the nation’s socio-economic development, and renew our collective resolve to preserve and promote India’s handloom heritage.
Source: PIB
What is the Objective of National Handloom Day?
The main objectives of National Handloom Day are :
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Protect India's traditional weaving heritage.
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Improve the income and livelihood of handloom weavers.
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Promote handmade Indian textiles in domestic and international markets.
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Encourage young people to value traditional crafts.
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Support sustainable textile production.
Why is the Handloom Sector Important?
According to the Fourth All India Handloom Census (2019-20):
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Key Statistics
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Data
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Handloom households
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31.45 lakh
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Total weavers and allied workers
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35.22 lakh
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Women workers
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25.46 lakh (over 72%)
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Allied workers
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8.48 lakh
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Total handlooms
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28.20 lakh
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Rural handlooms
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25.30 lakh
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Urban handlooms
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2.90 lakh
Government Initiatives to Support Handloom Weavers
The Government of India has introduced several schemes to improve the lives of handloom workers.
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Scheme
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Purpose
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National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP)
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Skill development, infrastructure, design and marketing support
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Raw Material Supply Scheme (RMSS)
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Affordable yarn and raw materials
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Handloom Marketing Assistance
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National and international exhibitions and fairs
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Weaver MUDRA Scheme
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Low-interest loans for weavers
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e-Pehchan Portal
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Registration and digital identity for weavers
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PMJJBY & PMSBY
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Insurance coverage for handloom workers
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India Handloom Brand
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Quality certification for premium handloom products
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Handloom Mark
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Identifies genuine handwoven products
Handloom Exports from India
India's handloom products are so popular worldwide due to its unique and traditional design. According to PIB,
Handloom exports from India during 2025-26 is around ₹1,330.96 crore
Major leading handloom export destinations from India are:
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United Arab Emirates (UAE)
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United States
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France
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United Kingdom
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Spain
Famous Handloom Products in India
In India, UP’s Banarasi Silk to MP’s Chanderi, Maheshwar, and Assam’s Muga Silk to Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram Silk are some of the most famous and known for its traditional designed.
Here, the list of some famous handloom products India is given below in the table.
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State
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Famous Handloom
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Uttar Pradesh
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Banarasi Silk
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Madhya Pradesh
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Chanderi, Maheshwari
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Assam
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Muga Silk
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Telangana
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Pochampally Ikat
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Odisha
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Sambalpuri Saree
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Tamil Nadu
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Kanchipuram Silk
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Jammu & Kashmir
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Pashmina Shawls
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Rajasthan
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Kota Doria
National Handloom Day 2026 is more than just a celebration of traditional textiles. It is a tribute to the millions of weavers whose skills have been passed down through generations.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.