National Handloom Day 2026: Objective, Importance, Government Initiatives & List of Famous Handloom Products in India

National Handloom Day 2026, which is celebrated across the country on the 7th of August every year in India, celebrates the rich cultural heritage of millions of weavers, who help in tradition to keep traditions alive.

This day is celebrated as the anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, which was started on 7 August 1905 and was started to encourage the use of locally made products.

India is known for its oldest weaving traditions in the world. From Banarsi silk to Kanchipuram sarees and Pashmina shawls to Chanderi fabrics, all the regions across India are famous for their unique style of handwoven textiles.

In this article, learn about National Handloom Day 2026, with its history, timeline, objective, importance, government initiatives, handloom exports, and famous handloom products of India.