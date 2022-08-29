National Sports Day 2022 Quiz: GK Questions and Answers on Sports Day in India

National Sports Day 2022 in India: National Sports Day is celebrated in India every year on August 29 to honor and celebrate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard of India. The objective behind the observance of National Sports Day 2022 in India is to celebrate the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand while also creating awareness about the need and the benefits of incorporating sports and physical activities into our day-to-day life.

National Sports Day was first observed in 2012 as a tribute to Hockey Wizard. Major Dhyan Chand who was born on August 29, 1905, went on to become one of the legends in the game of hockey.

National Sports Day 2022 Quiz below is the set of questions and answers that will help you in understanding the day more clearly and will also be beneficial for various competitive exams.

1. When is National Sports Day celebrated in India?

a) August 28th

b) August 29th

c) August 27th

d) August 30th

Answer: August 29th

2. When was National Sports Day first celebrated in India?

a) 2012

b) 2014

c) 2017

d) 2019

Answer: 2012

National Sports Day was first celebrated in 2012 as a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. The day aims to create awareness about the importance of sports and the benefits of being physically active in life.

3. In which year Major Dhyan Chand was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest Civilian Award?

a) 1954

b) 1959

c) 1956

d) 1960

Answer: 1956

Major Dhyan Chand was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the year 1956 for his immense contribution to Hockey in India. Padma Bhushan is India’s third highest civilian honour.

4. India first won the Olympic Gold Medal in Hockey in which year?

a) 1988

b) 2002

c) 1954

d) 1928

Answer: 1928

India's Men’s Hockey team in 1928 won its first Olympic Gold Medal. Major Dhyan Chand was part of the team and Jaipal Singh was the Captain. Indian Hockey Team won a Gold Medal at the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928 against the Netherlands.

5. What is the birthplace of Major Dhyan Chand?

a) Allahabad

b) Jhansi

c) Varanasi

d) Aligarh

Answer: Allahabad

Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad, United Provinces of Agra, and Oudh, British India. His father was enlisted in the British Indian Army and played hockey for the army.

6. What is the name of the initiative to be marked in schools on National Sports Day 2022?

a) Meet the Winners

b) Meet the Champions

c) Meet the Athletes

d) Meet the Sportspersons

Answer: Meet the Champions

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that it will be conducting the ‘Meet the Champion’ initiative in 26 schools across the country on National Sports Day on August 29. Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra launched the innovative ‘Meet the Champions’ school visitation initiative in December 2021 and it has now spread throughout the nation.

7. Which of the award is not awarded on National Sports Day?

a) Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

b) Arjuna Award

c) Ashok Chakra

d) Dhyan Chand Award

Answer: Ashok Chakra

Ashok Chakra Award is India’s highest peacetime military decoration award for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. It is the peacetime equivalent of the Param Vir Chakra.

8. Dronacharya Award, a famous Sports Award, is awarded in which category of the sports?

a) Players

b) Coach

c) Umpires

d) Sports Journalists

Answer: Coach

The Dronacharya Award, officially known as Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games, is the sports coaching honour of India.

9. ICC and BCCI are the controlling authority for which sports in India and World?

a) Volleyball

b) Football

c) Cricket

d) Hockey

Answer: Cricket

ICC (International Cricket Council) and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are the governing bodies for Cricket. ICC is the international governing body while BCCI is the controller for authority in India.

10. What was the real name of Dhyan Chand?

a) Roop Singh

b) Gulab Chand

c) Prem Chand

d) Dhyan Singh

Answer: Dhyan Singh

The real name of Major Dhyan Chand was Dhyan Singh. He was the elder brother of another hockey player Roop Singh.

