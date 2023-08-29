Happy Onam 2023: Top 45 Thiruvonam Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings to Celebrate Kerala Harvest Festival

Happy Onam 2023: Onam is one of the most colourful harvest festivals in India. The day commemorates the return of King Mahabali to his kingdom annually. It is celebrated in Kerala with floral arrangements called pookalams, Thiruvathira Kali and Vallamkali. Other than this various colourful processions, folk performances, traditional feasts called sadhya and community gatherings are the main highlights of the culturally rich festival.

May the pookalam at your doorstep and the joy in your heart mark the wonderful celebrations of Onam. Have a memorable and joyous Onam!

Onam is a time of joy, togetherness, and reverence for nature's bounty, deeply rooted in Kerala's cultural heritage. Happy Onam

May King Mahabali bless you with abundance and prosperity in the year ahead. Happy Onam!

As the fragrance of flowers spreads joy during Onam, may your life be filled with the fragrance of love and happiness. Happy Onam!

Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a pot full of success this Onam. Have a wonderful celebration!

It's Onam! So, let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival. Happy Onam.

"Wishing you a grand and glorious Onam celebration filled with laughter, delicious food, and cherished moments."

"May the sweet melodies of Onam songs fill your surroundings with joy and positivity. Happy Onam!"

"May the spirit of Onam bind your family together with love and happiness. Wishing you a delightful and memorable celebration!"

May the colours of Onam brighten your life and the sweet flavours of payasam bring sweetness to your days. Happy Onam!

Wishing you a potful of memories, a heap of smiles, and a belly full of Onam Sadhya. Enjoy the festivities!

I’m wishing you a life as colourful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as a bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

It is time to celebrate the harvest festival and welcome King Mahabali. Let's decorate our homes with pookalams and make delicious Onam Sadhya, keeping the spirit of the festival alive. Happy Onam.

"Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day of Onam. May you have a bountiful year ahead filled with good fortune and blessings."

"As the pookalam blooms with vibrant colours, may your life be filled with the colours of happiness and success. Happy Onam!"

"On this festive occasion of Onam, may your life be as colourful and vibrant as the flowers of the pookalam. Have a joyful and prosperous celebration!"

"May the spirit of Onam fill your home with happiness, your heart with love, and your life with prosperity. Happy Onam!"

"Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a pot full of good health this Onam. Have a wonderful celebration!"

"May this Onam bring joy to your heart and prosperity to your life. Happy Onam!"

"May this Onam mark the beginning of a year filled with new opportunities and success. Have a prosperous Onam!"

"Just as the beauty of Athapookalam captivates everyone's eyes, may your life be a masterpiece of happiness. Happy Onam!"

"As the Vallamkali boat races symbolize teamwork and coordination, may your life be a journey of success through unity. Happy Onam!"

"May the traditional sound of Onappaattu fill your home with harmony and the aroma of Onam Sadya fill your heart with contentment. Have a blessed Onam!"

"On this Onam, may you be blessed with togetherness and unity among your family and friends. Happy Onam!"

"May King Mahabali bless you with abundant happiness and good fortune. Wishing you a prosperous and joyous Onam!"

A plate full of memories and a heart full of gratitude this Onam season.

In the spirit of Onam, celebrate unity, diversity, and the richness of our heritage.

May this Onam bring joy as vibrant as the pookalam and a feast as rich as tradition.

Capturing the essence of Onam unity, culture, and a whole lot of smiles!

As the pookalam blooms, so does our happiness. Happy Onam, everyone!

Wishing you all a bountiful and beautiful Onam. Let the celebrations begin!

Onam, where traditions meet festivities, and joy knows no bounds.

May the aroma of Onam Sadya fill our hearts with warmth and togetherness. Happy Onam!

Feeling blessed and grateful on this festive Onam day. Wishing you all abundance and cheer!

Onam vibes and good times ahead let the happiness unfold!

From pookalam patterns to family gatherings, Onam brings out the best colours in life.

Dressing up, digging into deliciousness, and dancing with joy, it's Onam o'clock!

Let the sadya games begin! Wishing you all a lip-smacking and laughter-filled Onam.

“What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action.”- Meister Eckhart

“A brier rose whose buds yield a fragrant harvest for the honey bee.”-Letitia Elizabeth Landon

“Before the reward, there must be labour. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy.”- Ralph Ransom

“Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”- Robert Louis Stevenson

“The law of harvest is to reap more than you sow. Sow an act, and you reap a habit. Sow a habit and you reap a character. Sow a character and you reap a destiny.”-James Allen

“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.”- Og Mandino

“The harvest of old age is the recollection and abundance of blessings previously secured.”- Marcus Tullius Cicero

“Even after a bad harvest there must be sowing.”- Lucius Annaeus Seneca