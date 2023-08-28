Onam Pookalam Designs 2023: Top 12 Easy and Simple Rangoli Ideas For Onam Celebration

Onam Pookalam Designs 2023: Onam, the 10-day-long harvest festival of India is coming towards its final pinnacle. The day celebrates the arrival of the legendary king and ruler of Kerala King Mahabali. His region was famous for its good governance, prosperity and harmony in the region.

In this article, you will get some trendy and latest designs of Onam Pookalam. Pookalam are rangoli drawn with flowers to welcome King Mahabali. Also, people believe that Pookalam defines the fight between Asuras and Devas.

What is Pookalam?

Pookalam is one of the most popular parts of the Onam celebration. It consists of two words, ‘Poov’ which stands for flower and ‘kalam’ which means rangoli. Decorating houses and temples with pookalam or ‘aththa-poo’ is one of the significant traditions of Onam.

According to folklore, Lord Vishnu’s avatar Vamana blessed King Mahabali who was sent to Pataal Lok, a chance to visit his kingdom annually. And he chose the span of Onam, celebrated in the month of Chingam.

Since then, people started making pookalam on their entrance door and verandah to welcome King Mahabali.

List of flowers used in traditional Pookalam

Pookalam holds great cultural and spiritual significance. It is made up of ten little rings or circular stages, and all of them represent different deities. The first ring symbolizes Lord Ganesha, the second, Shiva & Shakti, the third, Lord Shiva, the fourth, Brahma, the fifth, Pancha Boothangal, the sixth, Shanmughan and Muruga, the seventh, Guru, the eighth, Ashta Digpalakar, the ninth, Lord Indra, and the last, Lord Vishnu.

Only one flower is used on the first day of Onam, two different colours are used on the second day, and ten different colours are used on the final day. Over the period, people started using assorted flowers other than the traditional picks. The manifold of different flowers include:

Thumba/Ceylon Slitwort

Mukkutti (Little Tree Plant)

Tulsi/Holy Basil

Hibiscus/Shoe Flower

Thechi

Sankupushpam

Krishnakeeridam

Kollambi

Mandaram

Aripoovu

Kanakambra/Crossandra

Manorama/Marigold

Poovali (Bride’s Tears)

Peru (Balsam)

Some Easy Pookalam Designs

May King Mahabali bless you with Abundance and Prosperity this Onam!

