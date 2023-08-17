Chingam 1 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More To Share On This Day

Chingam 1 2023: The Malayalam New Year's Day, Chingam 1, is a time for a fresh start, new beginnings, and constructive changes. It is the first day of the 10-day-long harvest festival Onam. Families gather during this time to greet one another, share greetings, and take part in a variety of religious and cultural activities.

Chingam 1 2023: Wishes & Messages

Heartfelt wishes of joy, prosperity, and unity to all! Happy Chingam 1 May the dawn of Chingam 1 bring forth a year filled with happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings. Happy Malayalam New Year to you and your loved ones! As Chingam 1 marks the start of a new chapter, may your days be painted with the vibrant colours of joy, and may your heart be filled with the warmth of togetherness. Happy New Year! Wishing you a Chingam 1 that blooms with blessings and showers of success. May this festive season light up your life with happiness and positivity. On this auspicious day of Chingam 1, may you find harmony in the company of family and friends, and may your journey ahead be as beautiful as the pookkalam. Happy Onam! May the spirit of Onam fill your heart with gratitude and your home with laughter. Here’s to a Chingam 1 that brings you endless joy and prosperity. As the first day of Chingam dawns, may it bring peace and contentment to your soul, and may your life be as colourful and vibrant as the festivities of Onam. Happy New Year! Sending you warm Chingam 1 greetings filled with love and good wishes. May the fragrance of the pookkalam linger in your life throughout the year. Happy Onam! On this Chingam 1, may you be blessed with good health, success, and the strength to overcome any challenge that comes your way. Have a joyous and prosperous year ahead! May the melodies of Onam fill your heart with happiness and the sweet flavours of Onam Sadya delight your taste buds. Wishing you a memorable Chingam 1 celebration!

Chingam 1 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

May the festival of Onam fill your home and heart with forever joy and happiness. Cheers to all the good times. Happy Onam! As the pious occasion of Onam draws near, may you be blessed with an abundance of joy, good health, and never-ending prosperity. Wishing you and your entire family a very happy Onam! May King Mahabali bless you and your loved ones on this auspicious day with happiness, harmony, positivity, and celebrations. Onam Ashamsakal! As the sun rises on Chingam 1, may it bring a shower of blessings that refreshes your spirit and nourishes your dreams. Happy Onam and a wonderful New Year to you and your family! Happy Chingam 1 to you and everyone at home for an auspicious start and a beautiful year ahead. I'd like to extend my best wishes to you and your family on this joyous occasion of Chingam. On this auspicious occasion of Chingam 1, I extend my best wishes and greetings. Happy Chingam 1 to all my loved ones. Let us welcome the new year with open arms and hope. May this year be filled with delight and joy at every turn. Accept my heartfelt greetings on this auspicious occasion of Chingam 1. For all of us, the occasion of Chingam 1 represents the start of a new and fresh life. May you have a prosperous new year.

Chingam 1: Best & Famous Harvest Quotes

“The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.”- William Blake “Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.”-Og Mandino “Even after a bad harvest there must be sowing.”- Lucius Annaeus Seneca “With every deed you are sowing a seed, though the harvest you may not see.”- Ella Wheeler Wilcox "The farmer has patience and trusts the process. He just has the faith and deep understanding that through his daily efforts, the harvest will come. And then one day, almost out of nowhere, it does." - Robin Sharma Our deep respect for the land and its harvest is the legacy of generations of farmers who put food on our tables, preserved our landscape, and inspired us with a powerful work ethic." - James H. Douglas, Jr. "Our job is not the harvest; our job is the seed." - Carl Lentz "According to the seed sown will be the harvest." - Ellen G. White “Feed the soil, not your plants.”- Charles Dowding "The day of fortune is like a harvest day; we must be busy when the corn is ripe." - Torquato Tasso

Chingam 1 or the Malayalam New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Kerala. People wear traditional attires to perform various rituals to express gratitude towards nature. Happy Malayalam New Year!

