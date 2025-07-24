What are the Neighbouring Countries of Thailand?

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia. Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia border it. The capital city is Bangkok, renowned for its bustling markets, delectable street food, and stunning temples.

Thailand has a mix of landscapes. There are long beaches, green mountains, and tropical forests. The country also has wide rivers and fertile farmland. Its climate is warm and humid for most of the year.

Thai culture is rich and colourful. People are known for their hospitality and respect for traditions. Buddhism is the main religion, and you'll see many temples and monks across the country. Thai food is renowned worldwide, with dishes such as pad Thai and green curry.

In this article, we'll explore the neighbouring countries of Thailand. You'll learn which nations share borders with it and how they connect through geography, culture, and trade.