Is coronavirus airborne? What do 239 experts from 32 countries say?

In recent research related to Coronavirus, 239 researchers are of the view that the COVID-19 virus is 'Airborne' and have asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to revise its recommendations.

As per WHO, the highly contagious virus spreads from one person to another via small droplets from nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks. The World Health Organization (WHO) is of the view that the respiratory droplets expelled by the infected person after coughing or sneezing, falls quickly on the floor.

What do the researchers say?

The scientists have written an open letter to the leading health organization of the world-- WHO, outlining the evidence which shows that the small particles in the air can infect people with the virus and has asked the organization to revise its recommendations. The study will soon be published in a scientific journal by 239 scientists from 32 countries.

As per researchers, whether carried aloft by large droplets that zoom through the air after a sneeze or by much smaller exhaled droplets that may glide the length of a room, COVID-19 is airborne and can infect people when inhaled. In contrast to this, as per WHO's technical lead on infection control, the evidence that the virus is airborne is unconvincing. WHO has considered the transmission may be airborne but there is no clear evidence to back this claim.

What if Coronavirus is airborne?

If the claims made by the researchers are true, face coverings may be needed indoors as well, especially in the crowded areas with poor ventilation. Many experts are of the view that the cloth coverings for the face if worn by everyone, can reduce the risk of transmission.

In addition to this, medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, etc. may need to wear N95 masks to treat infected patients. Public places such as school, hospitals, offices etc. must be well ventilated and filters must be added to minimize the risk of infection. UV lights may be required to kill the infectious particles floating indoors in the air.

Earlier claims on the virus

In April 2020, a group of about 36 experts recommended the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider the pieces of evidence on the air-to-air transmission of the deadly virus. The agency conducted the meeting but held back its previous view.

Many other experts and researchers pointed out several incidents which indicate that that the virus is airborne in poorly ventilated and crowded places. On this, the WHO made a distinction between tiny and larger droplets expelled by an infected person.

Experts claimed that since 1946, it is known that coughing and talking generate aerosols. Although scientists have not been able to grow the coronavirus in labs through aerosols to date, that doesn't mean that they cannot infect a healthy person. Another reason why coronavirus was not grown from the aerosols in the lab is that the samples used are from hospitals rooms having a good airflow, diluting the infection level.

There's no proof to date that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted significantly by aerosols but there's no finding yet to claim that it doesn't.

What does WHO say?

The World Health Organization lags behind most of its members in endorsing the face masks for the public as a precautionary measure. The organization still holds its view that the asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 is rare, while the CDC (Centre for Disease Control) and other agencies are of the view that asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 is not rare. WHO has long maintained that frequent washing of hands will prevent the virus, even though there's a little proof that the virus can be transmitted from the surfaces.

On June 29, in its latest update on COVID-19, WHO has maintained that the deadly virus can only be airborne after medical procedures that produce aerosols or droplets, having a size smaller than 5 microns.

Now and then, COVID-19 is finding new victims across the globe, be it bars, offices, markets. etc. This gives a hint that the virus may be airborne and people may need to wear masks in a socially-distant setting too.

As per earlier findings on the disease, the virus survives in the air for about three hours in the air-suspended droplets when an infected person coughs, sneeze or speaks.

