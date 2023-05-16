Odd One Out Puzzle: Do You Have A Super Attentive Brain To Find The Odd Burger Hidden In The Picture? 19 Seconds Left!

Escape from your daily routine and enjoy this super captivating odd one-out puzzle test. This kind of question is asked in almost all exams to test cognitive abilities and skills. Finding the odd one out is the technique to pick a different option on the basis of some parameters.

In contrast to the image above, you must use general logic and common sense to find the answer. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your observational skills without missing any clues.

What is an Odd One Out puzzle?

The odd one out is an important section of logical reasoning. It checks the observation and general understanding of students. One needs to mark a dissimilar option from the lot on the basis of a logical reason. Also, you need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The picture is from the quiz section of Brightside. However, Brightside further credits Pixabay for these scrumptious burgers. A total of 70 burgers are aligned in rows and columns, and your task is to find the odd one.

How to Find The Odd Image?

Choosing the odd one out refers to finding the odd character. And to locate the odd image you really need to focus and big and small details, colour, shape, type, category, and whatever comes to your mind.

Some basic tips you can follow:

Divide the image into sections.

Compare all the given options carefully.

Make small groups of images.

Do not complicate your thoughts.

The first pick you made can be the right choice most of the time.

Now circle the odd one out in the question finally.

Remember you just have 19 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

The one encircled does not have a slice of cheese in comparison to other burgers in the picture.

