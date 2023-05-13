Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only Someone With An Eye For Details Can Find The Odd Car Within 9 Seconds? Good Luck!

Do you have eyes for details? Yes, then take a chance on this multi-hued image. The image shows a set of cars in different colours. And your task is to find the odd car hidden in the picture, let’s start!

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd puzzle piece. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your observational skills without missing any clues.

A brain teaser usually tests your skills like cognitive abilities and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. It will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

Can You Find The Odd Car Hidden In The Picture?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. This brain game will also help to solve more significant problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, use your qualitative abilities and observational power to find the odd car.

Look for the answer here:

The image shows a total of 15 cars. And your task is to find the odd car hidden in the image. Divide the image into sections and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

And you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source: Brightside.com

