Ofek 16 reconnaissance satellite launched by Israel: Here's all you need to know

On July 6, 2020, Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite into orbit at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT) from Palmachim Airbase in central Israel. With this launch, Israel has added a new satellite 'Ofek 16' in its series of spy satellites 'Ofek' which date back to 1988.

As per IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries), the satellite was launched with the help of Shavit launcher and was deployed into LEO (Low Earth Orbit). The Ofek 16 satellite upon reaching the targetted location began orbiting around the Earth and started transmitting data.

The Space Administration in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries, have successfully launched the “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite into space, today at 4:00 AM. — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) July 6, 2020

The launch was a collaboration between The Space Administration in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

As per a press release by IAI, Ofek 16 is an electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities. Its development was enabled by the great experience gained by the defence establishment in the production of earlier satellites in the Ofek series. During the initial period of operation, the satellite will undergo a series of tests to determine its propriety and performance level.

Details about the project

IMoD has developed and produced the satellite and the launcher while IAI assigned the program to its Systems, Missiles and Space Group together with the MLM Division, for the development of the launcher. Elbit Systems led the development and production of the advanced camera and payload of the satellite. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Tomer, a state-owned company developed the launch engines.

In addition to the above, many other companies were a part of the project-- BAE Systems Rokar and Cielo Inertial Solutions, etc. These two companies provided navigation systems and for 'satellite full autonomy'.

What's new in Ofek 16?

Ofek 16 has an updated version of Elbit Systems' Jupiter Space camera, compared to the one present on the OPTSAT-3000 satellite. The improved camera has a high spectral resolution up to 50 cm from a height of 600 km. The USP of the camera that is mounted on the satellite is that it can capture 15 sq km in a single shot. With the launch of this spy satellite, it is said that Israel can now keep a watch over whole the Middle East and other regions with precision.

The Israel Ministry of Defence, after the satellite was launched and was deployed into the orbit, made the success public via Twitter. The Ministry will hand over its responsibilities to the Israel Defence Forces '9900' Intelligence Unit, once it is fully operational.

Recent launched of Israel

1- June 11, 2007-- Ofeq 7 satellite.

2- January 17, 2008-- version of Jericho III missile.

3- June 22, 2010-- Ofeq 9 satellite.

4- November 2, 2011-- version of Jericho III missile.

5- April 9, 2014-- Ofeq 10 satellite.

6- September 13, 2016-- Ofeq 11 satellite.

7- May 29, 2017-- rocket propulsion system test launch.

8- July 6, 2020-- Ofeq 16 reconnaissance satellite.

Ofek 1 satellite

On September 19, 1988, Israel first launched its Ofek 1 satellite becoming the eighth nation in the world after USSR, US, France, Japan, People's Republic of China, UK and India to have an orbital launch capability. From 1982 onwards, Shavit, the launcher of the satellite, was manufactured by Israel.

What is Reconnaissance satellite?

A reconnaissance satellite also referred to as intelligence or spy satellite is an Earth observation satellite which is deployed for military or intelligence-related applications.