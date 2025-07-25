What is the Old Name of Patna?

Old Name of Patna: Before it was known as Patna, the city was called Pataliputra in ancient times. It was one of the most important cities in Indian history and served as the capital of several great empires. Pataliputra was known for its power, culture, and learning. When Was It Known as Pataliputra? Pataliputra was founded in the 5th century BCE by Ajatashatru, the king of Magadha. It became the capital of famous rulers like Chandragupta Maurya and Emperor Ashoka. Under their rule, Pataliputra grew into a major political and cultural centre. What Does “Pataliputra” Mean? The name Pataliputra is made of two parts: “Patali”, which refers to a type of flower or tree, and “putra”, which means son. So, it is believed to mean “son of the Patali tree”. Some ancient texts also mention legends around the name.

How Did Pataliputra Become Patna? Over the centuries, the name Pataliputra changed slowly. During the mediaeval period and later under Mughal rule, the name was shortened to Patna. By the time the British arrived, Patna was already a well-known name, and it became the official name of the city. Historical Importance of Pataliputra Pataliputra was not just a capital but also a centre for education, religion, and trade. It was known for scholars, large palaces, and grand buildings. Ancient Greek and Chinese travellers like Megasthenes and Faxian wrote about the beauty and strength of the city. What Is Patna Today? Today, Patna is the capital of Bihar and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It remains an important city in eastern India, known for its history, culture, and growing economy.

Interesting facts about Patna 1. One of the Oldest Living Cities Patna, originally known as Pataliputra, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Its history goes back more than 2,500 years, making it a major centre during ancient Indian times. 2. Capital of Great Empires Patna served as the capital of powerful empires like the Maurya, Gupta, Shunga, and Magadha empires. Famous rulers like Chandragupta Maurya and Emperor Ashoka governed from here. 3. Visited by Ancient Scholars Greek historian Megasthenes and Chinese travellers Faxian and Xuanzang visited Patna (Pataliputra) and described it as a grand, well-planned city with strong walls, gardens, and large buildings. 4. Close to Nalanda and Buddhist Sites Patna is located near ancient centres of learning like Nalanda University and Vikramshila. It’s also close to Bodh Gaya, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, making it important in Buddhism and education.