On this Day in History 22 December: Know what happened today!

1216 - The Dominican order was sanctioned by Pope Honorius III.

1666 - Louis XIV founded the French Academy of Sciences with Jean-Baptiste Colbert's first meeting in the Kings Library.

1731 - People of Dutch revolted against the meat tax.

1775 - Continental navy was organised with 7 ships

1790 - During the Russo-Turkish War (1787-92), the Turkish fortress of Izmail was stormed and captured by Suvorov and his Russian armies.

1807 - Embargo Act was passed by the US Congress and President Thomas Jefferson signs it into law. American ships were prohibited from trading in foreign ports, as a result of their involvement in hostilities between France and Britain.

1814 - Samuel Marsden of the Church Missionary Society arrives in the Bay of Islands. The country's first mission station was established by New Zealand. Sheep, cattle, horses, and poultry are introduced.

1851 - The first freight train was operated in Roorkee, India.

1856 - From 1925 to 1929, U.S. secretary of state, Frank B. Kellogg negotiated the Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928. It was a multilateral agreement that was designed to prohibit war as an instrument of national policy and won the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1929.

1870 - Jules Janssen flies in a balloon to study a solar eclipse.

1877 - The phonograph of Thomas Edison was announced by Scientific American.

1882 - Thomas Edison created the 1st string of Christmas tree lights.

1885 - Itō Hirobumi, a samurai, becomes the first Prime Minister of Japan

1886 - In the U.S, the first national accountant's society was formed (NYC).

1888 - John L. Sullivan, a heavyweight boxing champion challenges Jake Kilrain.

1890 - Cornwallis Valley Railway begins operation between Kingsport and Kentville, Nova Scotia.

1894 - In Music History, first orchestral masterpiece of Claude Debussy's "Prélude à l'apres-midi d'un faune" premieres in Paris.

1894 - In New York, the United States Golf Association was formed.

1910 - US postal savings stamps first issued.

1915 - A peace treaty was signed between organized baseball and Federal League at Cincinnati; Federal Baseball League dissolves.

1917 - Independence was declared by Flanders under Pieter Tack.

1924 - Philip Barry's "Youngest" premieres in NYC

1931 - A retrospective show by Mexican artist Diego Rivera opens at The Museum of Modern Art in New York.

1932 - First joint movie by Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers namely "Flying Down to Rio," premieres in NYC. It was directed by Thornton Freeland.

1932 - 1st Mummy horror film namely "The Mummy" was released in the US. It was directed by Karl Freund and starring Boris Karloff.

1934 - 1st flight from the Netherlands to Curacao (Christmas flight 1934)

1936 - ICC issued first common carrier license in Scranton, Pa.

1937 - Lincoln Tunnel, under the Hudson River, was opened to traffic. It connected Weehawken, New Jersey to Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

1940 - World War II: Greek army captured Himare.

1941 - First Proletarian Brigade was established by Tito in Yugoslavia.

1941 - Winston Churchill arrives in Washington, D.C. for a wartime conference.

1942 - World War II: An order was signed by Adolf Hitler to develop the V-2 rocket as a weapon.

1943 - Permission was granted to manufacturers to use synthetic rubber for baseball core.

1945 - Utrecht: Catholic People's Party (KVP) established

1947 - A new Constitution was adopted by the Italian constituent assembly.

1956 - Colo, the first gorilla to be bred in captivity at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Columbus, Ohio was born.

1958 - "Chipmunk Song" reaches #1

1959 - Continental League awards its last franchise to Dallas-Fort Worth

1959 - A customized mask was worn by NY Rangers goalie Marcel Paille.

1961 - A nuclear test was performed by the US at Nevada Test Site.

1962 - A nuclear test was performed by USSR at Novaya Zemlya USSR.

1963 - President John F. Kennedy, official 30-day mourning period ends.

1964 - 1st flight of the US aircraft Lockheed SR-71, reaches 3,530 kph (record for a jet).

1964 - Ballon d'Or: Manchester United striker Denis Law wins award for a best European football player.

1965 - National maximum road speed was set by Great Britain at 70 miles per hour.

1965 - The American movie Doctor Zhivago, David Lean's adaptation of Boris Pasternak's novel, had its world premiere. It was a hugely popular drama, which starred Omar Sharif and Julie Christie and became one of cinema's highest-grossing films.

1966 - WCVW TV channel 57 in Richmond, VA (PBS) begins broadcasting

1967 - American comedy-drama film "The Graduate" was released. Directed by Mike Nichols, starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. Also won Best Director in 1968.

1971 - UN General Assembly ratifies former Austrian President Kurt Waldheim as Secretary-General

1971 - Underground nuclear test was performed by USSR.

1974 - Phil Esposito, Boston, became the 6th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1975 - The Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) was signed by US President Gerald Ford.

1978 - Kenney Jones becomes The Who's new drummer. He replaced the deceased Keith Moon.

1978 - Thailand adopts Constitution.

1981 - Argentine general Leopoldo Galtieri was sworn in as president.

1985 - 74th Davis Cup: Sweden beats Germany in Munich (3-2)

1985 - STS 51-L vehicle moves to Launch Pad 39B.

1988 - An accord was signed by South Africa granting independence to South West Africa.

1989 - After 23 years, dictatorial rule ends. Romania ousts Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

1989 - A Constitution was adopted by the Republic Of Chad (Africa).

1989 - The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was reopened. It signifies the reunification of East and West Germany.

1990 - Lech Walesa was sworn in as Poland's 1st popularly elected president.

1990 - The Constitution of the Republic of Croatia was promulgated. It granted such classic civil rights as freedom of speech, religion, information, and association, as well as guaranteeing the equality of nationalities.

1997 - Music video for Prodigy's song "Smack My Bitch Up" was removed by MTV from broadcast rotation.

1997 - Merck baldness pill for men approved by FDA.

1997 - Acteal massacre took place. Paramilitary forces massacred attendees at a prayer meeting of Roman Catholic activists for indigenous causes in the small village of Acteal in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

1998 - Ballon d'Or: Juventus' French midfielder Zinedine Zidane is named best football player in Europe ahead of Real Madrid striker Davor Suker and Inter forward Ronaldo.

2000 - On This Day launched as HistoryOrb.com

2003 - The New York Knicks hire Isiah Thomas as President of Basketball Operations

2006 - Sue O'Connor, Australian archaeologist finds first evidence of modern humans in Jerimalai cave, near Lene Hara cave in East Timor.

2010 - Legislation was signed by U.S. President Barack Obama to repeal Don't Ask, Don't Tell. It is the policy regarding the service of homosexuals in the military. It took effect the following year.

2016 - A study was published in The Lancet on the Ebola vaccine in which the Ebola vaccine VSV-EBOV was found to be 70-100% effective. It became the world's first proven vaccine against Ebola.

2018 - Partial shutdown of US federal government begins.

2018 - On Indonesia's Sunda Strait, a tsunami hits and kills over 400 after part of the Anak Krakatoa volcano slips into the sea.

2020 - Lionel Messi, Argentine soccer superstar scores his 644th goal for FC Barcelona during 3-0 win over Real Valladolid to break Pele's record for most goals for one club; Pele, 643 goals for Santos 1956-74.

On this Day in History 22 December: What happened today in Indian History?

2006 - Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi was established by an act of Parliament in 1966.

22 December is observed as National Mathematics Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

