On This Day - November 25th In History: Notable Events In Politics, Sports, Music & Cinema

November 25th in History: Several key events in history happened on November 25th. From the passing of one of the greatest footballers in history, the demise of a revolutionary South American dictator, and the birth of a pioneer of women’s cricket in India to the beginning of the Portuguese colonisation of Goa, November 25th holds a pivotal place in history. Read on to know about the important events that occurred on November 25th in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema, along with some famous birthdays and demises to expand your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1177, crusaders Baldwin IV of Jerusalem and Raynald of Chatillon defeated Saladin at the Battle of Montgisard.

In 1510, Portuguese naval forces led by Afonso de Albuquerque and Timoji conquered Goa after defeating the Bijapur Sultanate. Goa remained colonised by the Portuguese for 451 years.

In 1839, a devastating cyclone hit India’s south-eastern coast, destroying 20,000 ships and killing 300,000 people.

In 1863, General Ulysses S. Grant, commander of the Union army, defeated General Braxton Bragg’s Confederate forces in the Battle of Missionary Ridge during the American Civil War.

In 1942, Lieutenant General Leslie Groves and physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer chose Los Alamos, New Mexico, as the location for developing the first atomic bomb.

In 1975, Suriname gained independence from the Netherlands after nearly four centuries of rule.

In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light. US Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from weapons sales to Iran were illegally diverted to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

In 1994, Sony founder Akio Morita announced his resignation as the CEO of the company.

Sports Events

In 1976, infamous American athlete O.J. Simpson gained 273 yards for Buffalo vs. Detroit.

In 1980, Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan scored his first Test Cricket century playing against the West Indies.

In 1980, Sugar Ray Leonard regained his WBC welterweight boxing title after his opponent Roberto Duran quit in the 8th round of the fight.

In 1983, American boxer Larry Holmes TKOs Marvis Frazier in 1 round to win the heavyweight boxing title.

In 2014, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi became the UEFA Champions League's all-time goal scorer. He was later passed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Music and Cinema Events

In 1947, the first Hollywood blacklist was implemented, severely affecting entertainment industry workers who were alleged to be communist sympathizers.

In 1952, Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery play The Mousetrap premiered at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End and became the longest continuously-running play in history.

In 2013, Disney released the "Frozen: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" album from the acclaimed animated movie Frozen. It went on to win the Grammy and the Billboard top awards.

In 2021, The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson’s anticipated documentary on the iconic British rock band The Beatles, "The Beatles: Get Back," premiered on Disney+.

In 1969, acclaimed singer John Lennon returned his MBE to protest against the UK’s support for the Vietnam War.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1963 Saint John XXIII, head of the Catholic Church known for his efforts towards equality and modernisation. He is known as the Good Pope today. 2 1949 Bill Robinson, African-American entertainer who operated in the early 20th century and even invented a new dance form. 3 1970 Mishima Yukio, one of the most influential Japanese authors of the 20th century known for his books Confessions of a Mask and The Sound of Waves. 4 2011 Vasily Ivanovich Alekseyev, a Soviet weightlifter and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is regarded as greatest heavyweight lifter of all time. 5 2016 Fidel Castro, controversial yet beloved leader of Cuba, is responsible for sparking the communist revolution in Latin America. 6 2020 Diego Maradona, Argentine footballer and one of the greatest sportsmen of all time who led his team to victory in the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1753 Robert Townsend, American spy who gathered crucial information for General George Washington during the American Revolution 2 1844 Carl Friedrich Benz, German engine designer and engineer considered to be the father of the automobile industry. He patented the world’s first motorcar. 3 1914 Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach, who is regarded as one of the greatest baseball players in history 4 1915 Augusto Pinochet, Chilean military general who siezed power in a coup d’etat and overthrew the democratic government of Salvador Allende in 1973. 5 1936 Trisha Brown, American choreographer and dancer whose visionary approach forever changed the art of dance. 6 1952 Imran Khan, renowned Pakistani cricketer turned politician who won the election and became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. 7 1971 Christina Applegate, American actress known for her roles in the Anchorman series 8 1983 Jhulan Goswami, Indian cricketer who plays as a right-arm medium fast bowler and right-handed batter. She is one of the fastest female bowlers of all time and a pioneer for women’s cricket in India.

