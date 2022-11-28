Only a genius can find the crocodile in this optical illusion picture in 13 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and put your ability to observe things to the test are known as optical illusions. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three categories of optical illusions.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems. It is a great way to spend their time and also showcase their problem-solving skills to friends and peers.

The popularity of optical illusions is such that it has become a part of popular culture.

Regular practice of optical illusion challenges has been shown to boost concentration and improve observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Crocodile in 13 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a picnic scene in which you can see food is ready to be served.

Looks tempting, right?

Well, yes it is.

But, there is a whole different thing going on here and as can be understood from the title you need to find a crocodile in this image within 13 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Spot the Crocodile in 13 Seconds?

The challenge for you is to find a crocodile in 13 seconds. The way crocodile has blended with the environment makes it impossible to detect it at the first glance.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the crocodile within the time limit.

The crocodile is lurking somewhere in the image and that makes it all the more necessary to spot the crocodile before it attacks someone.

Did you find the crocodile?

No?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The crocodile is not on the left of the image.

Did You Know:

Saltwater crocodiles are the largest species of crocodiles in the world and is the largest living reptile in the world.

Have you spotted the crocodile now?

Not much time left.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can spot anything that looks like a crocodile.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

Time’s up.

We believe some of the users might have spotted the crocodile with their good observation skills.

Still, some of the users might have not spotted the crocodile yet.

For them, we will be providing the solution at the end.

Keep reading.

Want to know where the crocodile is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Crocodile in 13 Seconds - Solution

The crocodile can be seen resting next to the bridge and water body. It is marked with a red circle for easy identification.