Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden cat in the room in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and test your ability to observe things are known as optical illusions. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three categories of optical illusions.

Despite the wide difference in attention spans among the general public nowadays, optical illusions have proved successful in grabbing people's attention, keeping them intrigued, and getting them to come back for more.

Netizens enjoy resolving optical illusion puzzles. It is a fun way for them to spend their time while also demonstrating their problem-solving abilities to their friends and peers.

According to research, optical illusions help in improving concentration and observation skills.

Want to see how good your observation skills are?

This optical illusion test will be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Cat in the Room in 13 Seconds

Source: Instagram

The image shared above presents a living room scene in which you can see two sofas, a carpet, accessories for the kitchen, a refrigerator, a lamp, and other things in the room.

Hidden in the living room is a cat and your challenge is to spot the hidden cat in 13 seconds.

Cats are known to be sneaky creatures and you can find them hiding in the strangest of places.

Optical illusion challenges such as this are a good way to test your observation skills.

You can also share this challenge with your friends to see who performs the best in the group.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Find the Cat in 13 Seconds?

If you look at the living room image it will be difficult for someone to spot the cat at the first glance.

The cat can be hiding anywhere in the living room as cats have the habit of hiding in various unusual places.

Have you spotted the cat?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The cat is very restless in nature and will try to seek out new places, it will escape if you take more time.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is not on the right side of the image.

Now, did you see the cat?

Time’s almost over.

Three..

Two…

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the cat?

We believe some of the hawk-eyed users have already spotted the sneaky feline.

While some users are still scratching their heads in search of the cat.

Excited to know where the cat is hiding?

Keep reading for the reveal.

Find the Cat in 13 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen sitting leisurely at the top of the kitchen cabinet. Its presence is detected by the sight of its ears.