Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 19 seconds?

Spot the Difference: Finding the differences between two photos is the basis for the game "spotting the difference." You'll see two nearly identical photos in this exercise. But the two photographs will differ, and you need to find the differences.

Individuals, groups, or teams can all undertake this activity. These kinds of activities are one of the most effective ways to enhance an individual’s ability to focus and observe things closely.

What makes this activity all the more interesting is the addition of a time limit. Setting a time limit is a good parameter to judge the capability and observation skills of an individual.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s go ahead.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 20 differences in 47 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 19 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shown above, you can see two kids playing as well as learning. One of the kids is a girl, and the other is a boy. The girl can be seen being lifted in the air as she grasps three star-shaped balloons.

The boy is star gazing with a telescope, we can see the ground with a green cover. The planet Saturn can be seen with its rings.

The two images that are shown look identical. Now, as suggested by the title, there are 7 differences between these identical images, and you need to spot the differences within 19 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Time will be over pretty quickly.

Better hurry up.

How many differences did you notice?

Brain Teaser: Find how many people are there in the office in 19 seconds

While some differences are easy to notice, others take time.

Now, it’s time to wrap up.

People who have spotted at least 5 differences did a great job.

Curious to know the difference between the two pictures?

Keep reading below.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the bird in 7 seconds?

Spot the difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: