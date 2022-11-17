Spot The Difference: Can you spot 20 differences in 47 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The activity of "spotting the difference" is based on finding the difference between two images. In this activity, you will be shown two almost identical images. But there will be differences between the two images, and your task is to find those differences.

This activity can be attempted individually, in groups, or as a team. It has been suggested that these types of activities are best for improving concentration and boosting the observation skills of individuals.

What makes this activity all the more interesting is the addition of a time limit. The time limit is a good parameter to judge the capability and observation skills of an individual.







Ready for a quick challenge?

Let’s do it.

Spot the Difference - Spot 20 Differences in 47 seconds

Source: Pinterest/ Erica Sirotich

The image shown above is a picnic scene set against the backdrop of an idyllic village. Seen here in the image are a crocodile, a koala, a duck, a bird and a kangaroo.

The duck, koala, kangaroo and crocodile can be seen chilling in the bathtub, while the other bird is outside the tub.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are 20 differences among them, which you need to spot in 47 seconds.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Time will be running out soon.

Better hurry up.

Tick.. tock…

How many differences did you notice?

Some of the differences can be easily seen, while others will take some time to be discovered.

It’s time to wrap up.

Those who have found at least 12-14 differences have done really well.

Now, the time’s up.

It’s time for the reveal.

Spot the difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: