Spot The Difference: Can You Find 3 Differences in 10 Seconds?

Spot the Difference: The activity of "spotting the difference" is one of the most popular among children and adults.

In this activity, two similar-looking or nearly identical images are placed side by side. All you have to do is find out all the differences between the two images and note them down for comparison with the solutions provided later.

This activity has the potential to engage your brain, which provides healthy exercise for your brain and also improves your observation power.

The best thing about this activity is that both kids and adults can enjoy it. It will prove to be fun learning for the kids, and for adults, it will boost their observation skills.

Ready to indulge in a quick challenge?

Then, here it is.

Spot the Difference - Find 3 Differences in 10 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above is a scene from the movie Zootopia, in which you can see the characters of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

These are two famous characters from the movie Zootopia. In the movie, they play police officers.

The challenge presented to you is to find 3 differences between these two identical images, and you have 10 seconds to find them.

Get your stopwatch and set the countdown.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

This is an easy puzzle that can be solved within 10 seconds.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the differences within 10 seconds.

How many did you spot?

Time is running out.

Better hurry up.

And..

Time’s over.

Curious to know the differences?

Let’s look at the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

Before we move to the solution part, we would like to give a big round of applause to those who have spotted all three differences within the time limit.

Now, let’s look at the solution.

The differences between the two images are highlighted with a red circle.

Check out the solution below.