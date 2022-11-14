Spot The Difference: Can you find three differences in 15 seconds?

Spot the Difference: One of the classic and popular activities among children and adults is spotting the difference between the two images.

In this activity, you will be presented with two small images that are placed side by side to form an image. The two images that got merged are nearly identical to each other.

Although these two images are identical, there are some differences between them.

Your task is to find those three differences within 15 seconds.

Ready for the challenge?

Let’s get the dice rolling.

Spot the Difference - Find 3 differences in 15 seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above shows two of the most famous characters in cartoon history. These characters were created by Walt Disney.

These characters are none other than Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

In this image, you can see Mickey and Minnie both laughing and playing in the park. This park is a beautiful place, with lush green trees and different kinds of flowers.

You can also see one or two benches in the park.

Mickey can be seen playing with Minnie in the park.

You can see that there are two images that are placed side by side. Although they look very similar, they are different.

Now, the challenge for you is to spot three differences between the two pictures and note them down.

In case you are not able to find all the differences within the time limit. We will also be providing the solution at the end of the article for your reference.

The clock is running at a frantic pace, and very soon the time limit will be over.

Do not look for the solution that is given below before the time limit has passed, it will not be fair play and it will not be beneficial for your brain.

How many differences have you spotted till now?

One, two, or all of them?

Time’s up.

Before we move to the solution part, we would like to give a big round of applause to those who have spotted all three differences within the time limit.

Now, let’s look at the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The difference between the two pictures is marked with a red circle in the below-given picture.