Brain Teaser: Find how many people are there in the office in 19 seconds

Brain Teaser: The objective of brain teasers is to test your level of alertness and situational awareness along with your observation skills.

It is regarded as a good form of mental exercise which helps in improving brain function.

The great thing about brain teasers is that they can be attempted alone and then you can also share the same with friends to see how they perform.

Some brain teasers will be easy to solve while others will be medium to high difficulty. But, the thrill of solving challenges attracts the netizens.

Ready for a quick brain teaser challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Brain Teaser - Find How Many People Are There in Office in 19 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Quora

This image represents an office scene in which we can see work is going on as usual.

Looks ordinary at the first glance.

What if we make it a challenge by saying that find out the total number of people working in the office by looking at the image?

It will become interesting, right?

Great, this is what the brain teaser is all about.

You need to find the number of people in the office in this image and you have 19 seconds to do that.

Give your best effort and list down the number of people that you see within the time limit.

Solutions will be provided at the end. But you need to put in an honest attempt first so that it will be beneficial for your brain.

Your time starts now.

Look carefully at the image and see how many faces or persons you can spot within the time limit.

If you manage to find 4-5 people then it will be a great start, those managing to find all have truly extraordinary observation skills.

How many have you spotted till now?

Time is running out.

Hurry up!

Brain Teaser with Answer

The solution for the brain teaser is as follows.

Person 1: Can be seen sitting on the left of the image only legs are seen

Person 2: Hands can be seen inside the drawer on the left

Person 3: The hands of a person can be seen ( typing on a keyboard)

Person 4: The person hiding under the desk only his face is visible

Person 5: A person working in a cubicle, the head can be seen, he is sitting opposite to person 3.

Person 6: A man can be seen carrying a stack of books next to Person 5.

Person 7: A person can be seen resting on a chair with legs raised on the table, only shoes can be seen ( right side)

Person 8: A person working on a computer on the right side of the image.

Person 9: A person crossing a room on the top right of the image.

Person 10: A person can be seen on the extreme right side near the top of the image.

