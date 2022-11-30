Only 9% of people can find 3 hidden daffodils in this optical illusion picture in 17 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens enjoy resolving optical illusion puzzles. It is a fun way for them to spend their time while also demonstrating their problem-solving abilities to their friends and peers.

Optical illusions may also improve your concentration and observation skills, according to research.

Do you want to see how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find 3 Daffodils in 17 Seconds

Source: Hopes Grove Nurseries

The image shared above was created by Hope Grove Nurseries, a UK-based hedging specialist nursery company.

In this image, you can see various brightly coloured flowers that fill up the scene, reminding us of springtime.

Spring is when new flowers and plants blossom and grow. The plants get a new lease of life after the harsh winter.

It is a sight to behold when the flowers and trees are full, the earth takes on a new form.

As suggested by the title, the challenge for you is to find 3 daffodils in the image among the brightly coloured flowers.

You have 17 seconds to find the flowers and if you manage to find the flowers within the time limit, you will belong to an elite group of people who managed to spot the flowers within 17 seconds.

Did You Find The Daffodils in 17 Seconds?

The daffodils present in this picture are much harder to spot as it has blended with the surroundings.

The key to solving this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This test is all about your observation skills, and the level of your focus will help you a lot in solving the optical illusion challenge.

Did you spot the daffodils?

No?

One or two daffodils can be spotted easily if you concentrate on the image.

While the third one is a little tricky to find.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted one or two daffodils by now?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The flowers are scattered across the image and can be spotted along with the May Night flowers.

Final few seconds remaining.

Individuals with good observation skills might have already spotted the flowers.

While some users are still not able to find all the flowers

For those, we have provided the solution below.

Curious to know where the flowers are?

Keep reading.

Find the 3 Daffodils - Solution

The daffodils can be spotted in the image marked by red circles.