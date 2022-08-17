Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the seahorses hiding in the sea fan within 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusions are a good source of exercise for our brain. It also helps in improving our observation skills.

There are various types of optical illusions which can be observed. The current type of optical illusion that is making the netizens go crazy is the hidden animal optical illusion.

Let us inform you before we start the challenge that if you can spot the hidden seahorse within 5 seconds, you are a genius.

Are you ready for the optical illusion test?

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Find the hidden seahorses in 5 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Colin Marshall

This captivating image was captured by Colin Marshall in Lembeh, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. In this picture, you can see pink sea fan which are invertebrate marine animals.

But, hidden among these sea fan is a creature that is a master of camouflage.

Your challenge is to identify the creature’s location.

The creature that you need to find is a seahorse that has skillfully blended itself with the sea fan.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Your time starts now.

Did you spot the seahorses?

No?

Let us give you a small hint.

The seahorses have blended perfectly with the sea fan and therefore is little difficult to notice.

Look carefully and you will be able to spot the seahorse.

Clock is ticking and we have only a few seconds left.

And.. the time’s up.

We believe that some of you have successfully spotted one or both the seahorse by now.

Congratulations to all of those who spotted, you are a genius at observation.

For all those who didn’t here is the solution.

Did you see how beautifully they have blended with the sea fan. This is a protective technique adopted to save themselves from the predators in the sea.

We hope you enjoyed this piece of story, for more such stories, stay connected with us.