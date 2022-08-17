Optical Illusion: Can you spot the snake hiding in the grass within 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are brilliant in playing tricks with our minds. Apart from keeping us confused for some time, they also allow us to engage our brains which is a great form of mental exercise.

Various studies have been done to understand the workings of the human brain, and optical illusions help researchers understand the brain's complexities.

It is also an excellent way to improve your observation skills.

Isn’t that fascinating?

Do you feel excited?

Well, then, let’s go ahead and start with our optical illusion challenge.

Turn on your Sherlock mode now.

Optical Illusion: The Impossible Arch - Can you guess which way the arch is actually facing?

Optical Illusion Test - Find Hidden Snake in 7 seconds

Look at the image below.

Image Credit: Million Glitters

In this picture, you can see a bright day scene, and a forest bed covered with some grass is observed.

The grass is not our point of attention, but something else slithers along the grass but is not easily noticeable to the eye.

A snake is moving freely in the grass, and you need to spot the snake in 7 seconds.

Only someone with exceptional observation skills can spot the snake within 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Your time starts now.

Could you spot the hidden snake?

Optical Illusion: Only 1% of the people can spot the hidden frog in 11 seconds. Can you?

The clock is ticking.

Tick Tock.. Tick Tock

Carefully observe the picture again. You will be able to spot the snake now.

Did you find the snake?

Few seconds left.

And…. time’s up.

Did some of you spot the snake?

Great, congratulations to those who could spot the snake within the time; you have exceptional observation skills.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot three hidden apples in 9 seconds?

These skills can be best used in jobs requiring great attention to detail or research.

For those who couldn’t spot the snake due to the time constraint and are looking to find the answer, we are providing you with another opportunity; this time, it will not be time bound.

Look at the image carefully.

We hope you can spot the snake quickly now.

For those who gave up and want to know the solution, please scroll below.