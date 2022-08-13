Optical Illusion: Can you spot three hidden apples in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are a great way to spend your time; they provide the much-needed thrill and help you sharpen your observation skills.

The time you require to solve the optical illusion challenge keeps your brain activated, which is also a great form of mental exercise.

So here we are to spice up your weekend with a cool optical illusion.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then let’s get started without any further delay.

Put your thinking hat on.

Optical Illusion - Find three hidden apples in 9 seconds

Take a look at this optical illusion image below.

Image Credit: Gergely Dudás

This image is created by Hungarian artist and illustrator Gergely Dudás. He is a specialist in creating these challenging illusions which are fun to solve.

We can see that there are small red birds in this picture, and all of them are peeping from their shelters. Looks beautiful, isn’t it?

But, there is something else that we need to search for, and it is the whole purpose of this optical illusion challenge.

Three apples are hidden among these pretty red birds, and only a sharp-eyed person can spot them within 9 seconds.

How many can you spot?

Tick Tock, Tick Tock

The clock is ticking.

Did you spot any apples yet?

No?

Let us give you a hint to help you find the apples.

The apples are not in one place.

Look carefully across the whole image, and you can find them

Only those having excellent observation skills could find out where all the three apples are hiding.

Few seconds left.

How many apples could you find?

For those who could find all three apples, you did a brilliant job. Quite an eagle-eyed person you are.

For those who could one or two, you also did a great job, just keep practising, and you will be among the best soon.

For those who couldn’t spot any, you need to practice hard.

Scroll below for the solution.