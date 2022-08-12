Optical Illusion: You have a high IQ if you can spot the three hidden toads in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Picture: Have you ever wondered why some images play tricks with your eyes? Did it occur to you that there is more to one image than meets the eye?

If the answer to these questions is a resounding yes, you have experienced optical illusions.

Optical Illusions are great at tricking our eyes and mind and making us believe there is something in the image we observed.

In other words, optical illusions are images we perceive, and our perception differs from reality.

Two people can observe two different things when looking at the same picture, which is wholly based on their perception.

This optical illusion test that we are going to share will challenge your observation skills.

Are you ready for the test?

Then, let’s get started.

Take a look at the optical illusion image below.

Image Credit: Urban Ambrozic and Grégory Plantard/National Geographic

This photograph was taken by Urban Ambrozic and Grégory Plantard; in this image, you can see leaves scattered on a forest floor in Panama. But is it only leaves that you are seeing, or is there something else that misses your eye?

Let us inform you that there are three hidden toads in this beautifully captured image.

You have to spot the three hidden or camouflaged toads in this optical illusion.

Can you spot all the three hidden toads?

Hurry up; time is running out.

If you look carefully, you can spot one; the other two are a little difficult to spot.

While you are busy spotting the toads, here is one piece of interesting information about the toads.

These toads are native to tropical rainforests, and in forests, survival is paramount. That is where the art of camouflaging becomes essential to fool a predator.

Did you spot all three of them?

Time is almost over.

If you have spotted all three of them, you have a high IQ and superior observation skills. You can utilise your talent in jobs that require focus and concentration and achieve success in your career.

For those who couldn’t spot all the three toads, scroll below for the solution.