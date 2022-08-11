Spot The Hidden Owl In 11 Seconds To Prove That You Are A Genius. Can You?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are a great way to test our observation skills. These illusions play with our minds, and we train our brains to perform better by focusing on solving such problems.

In addition to providing fun and engagement, it is also an excellent exercise for our visual systems and helps immensely in improving our concentration.

Sometimes optical illusions are created naturally, and we humans tend to miss those beautiful moments due to our busy schedules and work.

This optical illusion challenge will help you in improving your observational skills as well as provide you with the opportunity to admire the beauty of nature.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Spot Hidden Owl in 11 Seconds

Take a look at this beautiful image of a tree trunk below.

Image Credit: Larry Lynch

This image was captured by photographer Larry Lynch in Florida. At first glance, this seems like a tree trunk only.

But, once you pay attention to the tree trunk, you will be amazed by the beauty of this optical illusion.

An owl has neatly camouflaged itself with the tree trunk making it nearly impossible to spot its location.

Only a sharp-eyed person can spot the hidden owl.

Have you spotted the owl already?

No?

Focus your attention on the tree trunk; you can spot one of the best exponents of disguise at work.

Did you spot the owl?

We must inform you that the clock is ticking.

Spotting this owl is difficult, and only the best can do it within 11 seconds.

Hurry, only a few seconds left.

And, the time is over.

Some readers might have already spotted the owl; you people rightly deserve applause from us.

For those who couldn’t, there is nothing to lose; you tried your best.

Scroll below for the solution.