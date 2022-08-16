Optical Illusion: Only 1% of the people can spot the hidden frog in 11 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are visual stimuli that are perceived by our eyes and processed by our brain. It appears to be different from reality.

Our brain feels the necessity to define reality from simple objects, and in doing this, it tricks us into thinking what we are seeing is the real picture.

The word illusion is derived from the Latin word “illudere”, meaning to mock.

Optical Illusions are caused by various reasons, some of which are blending animals or objects with the environment.

Are you ready for today’s optical illusion challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Spot the hidden frog in 11 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: BrainGames4K

This image was sourced from the YouTube channel BrainGames4K, and it depicts a forest bed in which moss has grown all over it. Also, an old tree can also be observed to be covered with moss like its surroundings.

Hidden among the cover of moss is a frog, and you need to spot it within 11 seconds. Only 1% of the people are able to do so. Are you one of them?

Let's find out.

Did you find the hidden frog yet?

Looking closely at the image, you will be able to spot the frog.

The frog has mastered the art of camouflaging with its environment, making the frog hide in plain sight from its predators as well as helps it in concealing itself from its prey.

Hurry up, the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the hidden frog?

Let us tell you that the frog has blended with the environment.

One small hint for you.

The frog is sitting somewhere in the tree trunk.

Did you notice the frog now?

We believe some of you might have spotted the frog already.

Congratulations, you have very powerful observation skills.

For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.