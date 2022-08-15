Optical Illusion: Food Items or Man? This food portrait optical illusion will blow your mind off

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusions are a great source of entertainment for optical illusion lovers. It gives them the necessary thrill of problem-solving and also helps in improving their observation skill.

Optical Illusions can be created from seemingly simple images. Some of them are created based on the timing of the image captured or the angle of the image.

While some of the images are created in such a way that it creates an illusion, Ukrainian artist Olek Shuplyak is famous for creating such kinds of paintings.

Today’s optical illusion picture deals with food optical illusion.

Optical Illusion - Food Items or Man?

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Golpeavisa

This image was captured by the Mexican art studio Golpeavisa for the cover of Clase Premier magazine, which is distributed by Aeroméxico airline for their first class passengers.

What did you notice first?

Most of you might have noticed that the image contains an elaborate dinner spread of delectable red wine, choicest food items, and the finest cutlery.

Did something else catch your attention?

Yes, we are speaking of the portrait of the famous Danish chef René Redzepi, the owner of the Noma Restaurant, the best restaurant in the world.

For creating this food portrait optical illusion, the team of Golpeavisa used food items, plates, glasses, towels and cutlery only.

Food Optical Illusion - Explained

This food optical illusion was the brainchild of Golpeavisa, a Mexican art studio. They used the special arrangement techniques of flotsam and jetsam to carefully arrange the glass bottles, wine glasses, various food items, and cutlery to create a portrait of chef René Redzepi.

To witness the mind-blowing piece of work, you need to watch the portrait from a distance and a certain angle.

To witness the mind-blowing piece of work, you need to watch the portrait from a distance and a certain angle.