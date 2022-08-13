We Bet You Can’t Find The Hidden Bird In 7 Seconds! Keep Your Magnifying Glass Handy For This Optical Illusion Image!

Optical Illusion: Sometimes, monotony acts as a worm stuck on our skin, and we just can’t get rid of it. Our brain starts to fog, and our spark starts to drop.

In such cases, even the most effective face cream fails to mask your dull temperament.

And then you come across an interesting Optical Illusion Test by Jagran Josh, and you get all spiced up! The clock starts ticking fast, the heart starts to pump quicker, and your eyes dilate to the size of a tennis ball!

You may get stumbled on the floor but you just can’t look anywhere else other than the optical illusion image.

Well, we love to help you kickstart your day or add spice to your spirits with mind-wrenching yet out-of-the-world optical illusion tests every now and then!

Here comes another gem for you!

Find The Hidden Bird

Birds are perhaps the most heavenly-looking creatures designed by the Almighty, but they can appear super nasty when hidden in a super HARD optical illusion image like this one.

Amidst all these autumn leaves, there is no chance one can find a bird. Well, there is!

Let’s make it a bit trickier!

Step 1:

Close your eyes for around a minute. This makes you ready and keeps the excitement notch higher!

Step 2:

Put a timer for 7 seconds on your phone. No cheating here!

Step 3:

Start the timer on your phone and look closely for the hidden bird!

Source: Mind Oddities

STOP!

Couldn’t find it?

Let’s drop a hint for you!

The bird is of the same color as the leaves.

Still unable to find it?

Well, the prankish bird is hiding behind a leaf. That makes for one more hint for you!

Extra 5 seconds for you…

Here you go! There is the naughty bird!

Source: Mind Oddities

There sits the bird behind the rusty leaf!

Can We Find Any Other Animal?

Even if we found the right animal viz., the golden bird in the image, can we carve out one more animal? Well, we don’t think there are any restrictions on creativity!

How about this one?

Source: Mind Oddities

Is this a bat with its wings open, or a tiny button cute squirrel? Or maybe, a bat with a squirrel’s face (remember we told you there are no restrictions on creativity?)

Hey, is there a chameleon too?

Source: Mind Oddities

There is no end to visualizations, and thus, we leave the ground open for you!

Wear your creative hats and try to figure out if the beautiful yellow leaves are taking the shape of any other hidden creature.