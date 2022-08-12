Optical Illusion: The Impossible Arch - Can you guess which way the arch is actually facing?

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusions are known to trick our minds by creating confusion. It is a well-known fact that human brains work differently, and the way we perceive an image will differ from another person.

Optical Illusions give us an insight into the way our brains function and what are certain limitations of our brain and the visual system.

The optical illusion we will discuss here is a classic optical illusion that has baffled Internet users.

Are you ready to know more about this optical illusion?

Then, let’s get started

Recommended Reading:

Optical Illusion: You have a high IQ if you can spot the three hidden toads in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion - The Impossible Arch

Take a look at this image below.

Image Credit: Roger N Shepard

This image is one of the many illusions created by the American cognitive scientist Roger Newland Shepard in his book Mind Sights.

At first glance, you will be surprised to notice something uncommon about this image. You see an arch, but you cannot determine which way the arc is facing.

Not only you but the Internet is also divided into which direction the arch is actually facing.

If we see the image again, the arch seems strangely twisted.

Due to the limitations, this arch is also known as the Impossible Arch.

Also Read:

Spot The Hidden Owl In 11 Seconds To Prove That You Are A Genius. Can You?

Isn’t that fascinating to know how our brain processes the visuals and how these kinds of optical illusions give us an idea of where our perceptions of reality stem from?

According to the creator of this impossible arch illusion, if this arch were to be represented in three dimensions, then the arch would appear twisted or tipped back in a way that the right-hand pedestal of the arch is suspended in the air.

A real-life example of this arch can be seen from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

We hope this optical illusion had you engaged and you enjoyed reading the information. For more such stories, stay connected with us.