Optical Illusion: Clown or Ballerina? What do you see first?

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusions show our mind's ability to make assumptions based on our perception, but often what we see is not the real thing, and that’s where optical illusions trick our mind.

Illusions have baffled human brains for a long time, and we humans were always curious about why these illusions so easily fool our eyes and brain.

The famous Greek philosopher Aristotle said, "our senses can be trusted, but they can be easily fooled”.

As much as these optical illusions confuse us, they provide us with a source of engagement and a medium to explore our brain’s potential.

Also, these illusions are an excellent medium for practising and improving our observation skills.

Let us explore one such optical illusion today that will test your excellent observation skills.

Are you ready?

Then, let’s start.

Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the seahorses hiding in the sea fan within 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion - Ballerina or Clown?

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Ronnie Boehm

This fascinating photograph was taken by Ronnie Boehm from Vienna, Austria. His main interest is to capture photographs of various dance forms, especially ballet.

A Clown or A Ballerina?

What do you see first in this image?

If you look carefully at the image you will notice a ballet dancer (ballerina) in a dance pose, but if you observe the image clearly and from a distance, your eyes will catch something else.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the snake hiding in the grass within 7 seconds?

On observing from a distance, the simple picture reveals something sinister as the outline of the image looks like a scary clown, one that we are used to seeing in movies.

Creepy, isn’t it?

The photographer has aptly named this image the Halloween Ballerina Illusion because of the spookiness it generates.

And, we all agree to that.

Hope you had a great time engaging with this story, for more such exciting story pieces stay connected with us.

Also Read:

Optical Illusion: Food Items or Man? This food portrait optical illusion will blow your mind off