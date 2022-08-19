Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden woman in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusions have this great ability to trick our eyes and mind. These are created so that it fools us into thinking that what we see is true.

Scientists use optical illusions to study how the parts of our brain function when processing optical illusions. It gives great insight into the working of our brain.

Apart from adding research value, optical illusions are an excellent medium of entertainment.

If you are engaging with the optical illusion pictures, you are also improving your observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the hidden woman in 5 seconds

Look at the optical illusion image below.

Image Credit: Johannes Stoetter

What do you notice?

We all can see a parrot sitting happily in the wooden trunk of a tree in this image here.

It seems like a beautifully captured image by a wildlife photographer, doesn’t it?

But there is a hidden woman in this image.

Have you spotted the woman?

No?

Look carefully at the image again.

Do you notice any variation this time?

Hurry up!

The clock is ticking.

Did you spot the woman now?

A few seconds left to answer.

And..

Time’s up.

Some of you might have spotted the woman.

Congratulations, you have excellent observation skills.

Those who are yet to find the hidden woman, scroll below for the solution and explanation.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Woman Explained

You might wonder where on earth a hidden woman is in this image.

This image contains a beautiful multicoloured parrot and nothing else, isn’t it?

No.

The answer to the optical illusion lies in the parrot itself. The parrot itself is the woman who is hiding in the disguise of a parrot.

This image is one of the master creations of former world champion Italian body painter Johannes Stoetter.

Admirable, isn’t it?

We hope you enjoyed this story; for more such exciting stories, stay connected with us.