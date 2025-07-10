Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Can Your High IQ of 119 Help You Detect the One Odd Number Hidden in This Image?

This number puzzle is more than just a fun way to pass the time—it’s a genuine challenge that puts your mental sharpness, focus, and pattern recognition to the ultimate test. At first glance, you’ll see a grid filled with digits that all look nearly identical. But hidden somewhere in the mix is one odd number that doesn’t quite fit in. The catch? It’s cleverly disguised and easy to overlook unless you’re exceptionally observant. Only those with a high IQ of 119 or above are said to consistently spot it quickly, thanks to their ability to process visual information rapidly and apply logical thinking on the fly.

Nikhil Batra
ByNikhil Batra
Jul 10, 2025, 13:59 IST
Can You Spot the Hidden Odd Number?
Can You Spot the Hidden Odd Number?

An optical illusion puzzle is designed to trick your eyes and test how well you can spot hidden details. These puzzles play with colours, patterns, and shapes to create images that may appear different at first glance. Optical illusions have become everyone's favourite because they offer a great mind workout while helping you spend your leisure time in a fun engaging way. 

These puzzles come in different styles and one of the most common and engaging puzzle is find the hidden object/animal puzzle. 

In this puzzle you need to find a hidden object or an animal that is hiding discreetly in a simple scene. 

So, are you ready to put your eyes to the test? Take a look at the image below, you will witness a sequence of number 19 and 6 written on a blue background. 

Looks simple isn't it? Well, look at the image again as there is an odd number hiding in this scene. 

Your challenge? Find the hidden odd number in this image in 7 seconds. Do you have the visual acuity to find the hidden number? 

Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! 

Try: Do You Have Superman Eyes and a 125 IQ? Find the Hidden Odd Alphanumeric

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 7 Seconds

 152073172

Source: Times Now

So, how is your search to find the hidden odd number going?

Did you spot it at the first look or are you trying to gather your focus? 

Come on now hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon!

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 7 seconds have come to an end. 

Did you spot the hidden odd number within the time limit? 

Congratulations if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well. 

If you weren't able to decode the answer, don't give up! You can try to solve it without a timer. 

Here is the solution to this mind-baffling optical illusion. 

Try: Are You An Amazing Detective With High IQ? Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds

Find the Hidden Odd Number- Solution

 152073172-1

Source: Times Now

Wasn't this optical illusion puzzle amazing? Keep trying your skills with these puzzles and you will surely emerge as a puzzle master. 

Must Try: Is Your Brain Sharp Enough at IQ 123 to Spot the Cat? Only the Smartest Feline Fans Can Solve This Wardrobe Mystery

 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

