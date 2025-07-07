An optical illusion puzzle is designed to trick your eyes and test how well you can spot hidden details. These puzzles play with colours, patterns, and shapes to create images that may appear different at first glance. These puzzles are for everyone whether kids or adults.

Why do you need to try solving optical illusion puzzles? Well the answer is simple, these puzzles are designed to give your brain a stimulating exercise along with helping you spend your leisure time.

Today’s puzzle is a challenge that will leave you scratching your head for the answer.

Take a look at the image below, you will see a sequence of ‘2E3’ written but you need to use your observation skills as there is an imposter among the sequence

The different alphanumeric that is hiding in the image is “2F3” and your challenge is to spot it as soon as possible.