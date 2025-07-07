Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Are you truly ready to challenge your cognitive limits and test the full potential of your brain and vision? This optical illusion isn’t just another casual puzzle—it’s a high-level mental workout crafted for individuals with extraordinary intelligence and laser-sharp perception. Somewhere within the image lies a cleverly hidden odd alphanumeric character, camouflaged so perfectly that most people scroll right past it without even realizing what they’ve missed. To find it, you’ll need more than just good eyesight—you’ll need the precision and focus of Superman, combined with the cognitive sharpness of someone with an IQ of 125 or higher.

Jul 7, 2025, 13:57 IST
Find the Hidden Odd Alphanumeric in this Optical Illusion IQ Test

An optical illusion puzzle is designed to trick your eyes and test how well you can spot hidden details. These puzzles play with colours, patterns, and shapes to create images that may appear different at first glance. These puzzles are for everyone whether kids or adults. 

Why do you need to try solving optical illusion puzzles? Well the answer is simple, these puzzles are designed to give your brain a stimulating exercise along with helping you spend your leisure time. 

Today’s puzzle is a challenge that will leave you scratching your head for the answer. 

Take a look at the image below, you will see a sequence of ‘2E3’ written but you need to use your observation skills as there is an imposter among the sequence

The different alphanumeric that is hiding in the image is “2F3” and your challenge is to spot it as soon as possible. 

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist! You need to find the hidden odd alphanumeric within a time limit of 9 seconds. 

So are you ready to put your eyes to the test? Set your timer and start searching! Good luck!

Optical Illusion: Find the Different Alphanumeric in 9 Seconds

alpha-puzzle

Source: X 

So, how is your search to find the hidden alphanumeric going?

Did you spot it at the first look or are you trying to gather your focus? 

Come on now hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon!

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 9 seconds have come to an end. 

Did you spot the hidden alphanumeric within the time limit? 

Congratulations if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well. 

If you weren't able to decode the answer, don't give up! You can try to solve it without a timer. 

Here is the solution to this mind-baffling optical illusion. 

Find the Hidden Different Alphanumeric- Solution

alpha-sol

Source: X

Wasn't this optical illusion puzzle amazing? Keep trying your skills with these puzzles and you will surely emerge as a puzzle master. 

