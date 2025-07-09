Optical illusions are images that challenge your brain and observation skills and make you believe that there is no hidden object or animal.
These puzzles have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.
A lot of optical illusion puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.
Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads to find the right answer and leaving many people puzzled.
Now, prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling optical illusion where you have to find the cat which is hiding somewhere in the closet.
Wait! This challenge gets interesting! You have a time limit of 11 seconds to spot the hidden cat.
With just 11 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.
As you start looking at the image, you will notice a wardrobe filled with clothes and hats that play a significant role in hiding the cat perfectly.
So are you ready to dive into this image and challenge your brain to find the cat within 11 seconds?
Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only Experts Can Find the Cat in 11 Seconds
Source: Reddit
How is the search for the mischievous cat going?
Did you make any progress or are you just trying to gather focus?
Come on, the major key to finding hidden objects/animals in optical illusions is to give it your full attention.
So turn off all your distractions and focus again.
Was the cat visible?
Hurry Up! The 11 seconds will be over soon in 3… 2… and 1!
Oh no, the time limit is over!
How close were you to figuring out where the cute little feline was hiding?
Did you make it through and found it? If yes, congratulations you are progressing well and if you didn’t find the cat, it is still okay you have got this.
You can scroll back to the top and give it another try without a timer.
If you can’t find the hidden cat again, here is the solution for you
Find the Hidden Cat- Solution
Source: Reddit
See, wasn’t this optical illusion amazing? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack the next one easily.
