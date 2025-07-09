Optical illusions are images that challenge your brain and observation skills and make you believe that there is no hidden object or animal.

These puzzles have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.

A lot of optical illusion puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.

Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads to find the right answer and leaving many people puzzled.

Now, prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling optical illusion where you have to find the cat which is hiding somewhere in the closet.

Wait! This challenge gets interesting! You have a time limit of 11 seconds to spot the hidden cat.

With just 11 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.