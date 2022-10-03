Optical Illusion: Can you Find the Hidden Dog in 17 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: The magical world of optical illusions has many admirers and the idea of solving an optical illusion picture is fascinating and that is what drives the people.

Scientists use optical illusions to study the functioning of the human brain. Studies have suggested that optical illusions can help enhance our observation skills by sharpening our brains and eyes.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Would you like to try a quick challenge now?

Great.

Let’s start then.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Dog in 17 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Dogbuddy

This image is shared by Dogbuddy which is a service in the UK that takes care of dogs, helps them in walking and also provides dog boarding services.

In this image, you can see that there are mugs of beer which reminds us of Oktoberfest.

Did You Know:

Oktoberfest is a two-week-long fest in Germany where you can enjoy different types of beers. The festival originated in October 1810.

The challenge for you today is to find a hidden dog in the mug of beers.

You will be getting 17 seconds to solve the optical illusion challenge.

Set your clocks and get started.

You can see that there are many mugs of beer which is filled with beer, the mugs are of different sizes, some big, some small.

Have you spotted the hidden dog yet?

Need a hint?

The dog is not hiding on the left side of the picture.

Now, you can refine your search and look for the hidden dog.

Did you find the dog?

Need a second hint?

Here it is.

The dog that you are looking for is a cocker spaniel.

Now, it will be easier for you to spot the dog.

Hurry up, the clock is ticking.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden dog?

Spotting the dog requires careful observation and excellent eyesight.

We believe some of you have already spotted the dog.

Time’s up.

Want to know where it is hiding?

Look below.