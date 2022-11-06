Optical Illusion: Can you spot the salamander in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: That’s why optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. However, it is not the only way to test intelligence. It is an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family.

There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind. The ability to solve such illusions is a great skill in itself that very few people can master.

Test your level of observational skill with this optical illusion challenge test now.

Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can spot the dog in 11 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion - Can you find the salamander in 15 seconds?

Source: Reddit

The above-shown image is an activity that is designed to test the level of your observation skills. It challenges you to find a salamander in the grass scene within 15 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

We would like to emphasise that there are other ways to determine intelligence; if you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take IQ tests that professionals design.

It is also a light-hearted exercise for your brain that will also improve your observation skills.

Did You Find the Salamander in 15 Seconds?

On careful observation of the image, you can see it is a grassy scene with small plants growing here and there. It seems as if this is located in the backyard of a house.

There is a salamander that needs to be spotted by you, and for that, you have got 15 seconds.

The time limit for the challenge is complete.

We believe some of our eagle-eyed puzzlers have already spotted the salamander.

Those who couldn’t need not worry.

We will be providing the solution below.



The salamander is highlighted in a red circle just below the base of the boundary.