Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can spot the dog in 11 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are a great way to test your intelligence. Although it is not the only way to test intelligence, Nevertheless, it is a cool way to flaunt your intelligence among friends and family, as the optical illusion tests help you showcase your observation skills.

There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. But the common theme among all of them is that they trick your mind, and the ability to solve such illusions is a great skill in itself that very few people can master.

Do you want to improve your observation skills?

Great, then attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden parrot in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Reddit

The image depicted above is a tool to test your observational skills and intelligence by asking you to spot a dog within 11 seconds. This is a fun way to test your intelligence, and you can also share the same among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skills.

We would like to emphasise that this is not the only way to determine intelligence; if you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take IQ tests that are designed by professionals.

The test we shared is a fun way to kill boredom and enjoy a light-hearted exercise for your brain, one that will also help you improve your observation skills.

Did you Spot the Dog in 11 Seconds?

If you take a closer look at the picture, you will most likely be able to notice the dog in it. In case, you are stuck and not able to spot the dog within the time limit, you can see the solution that is provided below.

But first, you make a fair attempt at finding the dog within 11 seconds.

Time’s up.

We believe most of you were able to spot the dog on your first attempt. You deserve a round of applause for your effort and superior observation skills.

Those who are still searching and unable to find the dog need not get disheartened, you attempted with all your heart, and we appreciate your effort.

If you are seeking a dog, then scroll below for the solution. You can see the dog, and its location is highlighted with a red circle.