Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden parrot in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: The craze of optical illusions is second to none on the web. Netizens are eagerly waiting for new optical illusion challenges in order to solve them.

While optical illusions are there since the 19th Century, it had gained prominence in the last decade or so.

With the advent of social media, we can see more and more people getting hooked on optical illusions.

These are great stress busters as well as help in enhancing your observation skills.

Would you like to try out one quick challenge now?

Then, let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion - Spot the Hidden Parrot in 5 Seconds

Source: 9GAG

The above image depicts mangoes scattered around in a warehouse. The mangoes look beautiful in appearance, the variety depicted here is the Sindhoora mango which is a mango variety from Tamil Nadu, India. It is also known as honey mango for its sweetness.

Did you Know:

Carabao or Manila Mango is the sweetest variety of mango in the world.

The mangoes are looking ripe and are catching the attention of insects, birds and humans alike.

Enthralled by the aroma of the ripe mangoes, a parrot has made its way into the warehouse and is hiding among the bunch of mangoes.

You need to find the parrot within 5 seconds before it can damage the mango stock.

Get your game face on.

You have 5 seconds to spot the parrot.

Look carefully at the image and make sure to observe all the areas carefully as the parrot can be present anywhere.

Did you spot the parrot?

This is an easy challenge and that’s why the time limit is less.

Any individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the parrot easily.

Hurry up, time is almost over.

How many of you have spotted the parrot till now?

And..

Time’s up.

If you are still searching for the parrot, you need to scroll below for the solution.