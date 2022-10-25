Optical Illusion: Spot the crown among a group of people in 13 Seconds

Optical Illusions: Optical Illusions are one of the most popular forms of puzzles that netizens love to solve. The popularity of optical illusions is skyrocketing day by day which is evident from the craze of netizens for solving optical illusion puzzles.

Apart from the entertainment factor, optical illusions are great sources of materials for scientific research. Scientists have been studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain, which gives them an idea of the way our brain works.

Also, optical illusions are good for enhancing your observation skills.

Would you like to test your observation skills now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Spot the Crown Among Group of People in 13 Seconds

Source: Ciphr.com

The above image is shared by Ciphr which is an HR software provider and it shows a celebration scene on the occasion of the Platinum jubilee of the Queen of England. Many people can be seen cheering for the queen on the occasion.

The challenge for you is to spot the crown among the group of people celebrating the occasion, as per Ciphr the best time is 29 seconds.

But, to ramp up the game for our puzzlers and make it more interesting, we have kept a time limit of 13 seconds.

Look carefully at the image and see if you can spot the crown within 13 seconds.

Once you have solved the challenge, you can share it with your friends and family so that they can also attempt the challenge.

Did you spot the crown?

Solving this challenge requires you to check the whole image carefully, the crown is actually very easy to spot.

But, it is positioned in such a way that it cannot be found out at the first glance.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is not on the left side of the image.

Now, refine your search and try to solve the challenge within the time.

Hurry up!

Time is running out.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to solve the challenge easily.

For newbies, it can take some time.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the crown till now?

Are you too tired to solve the challenge and looking for the solution?

Keep reading below for the solution.

The crown can be seen in a blue balloon on the top right side of the picture.