Optical Illusion: Can you find the Dog in the Forest within 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Do you find it surprising that why one image is viewed differently by two different people? The answer to that will be the levels of perception differ from person to person.

Optical illusions play tricks with the brain's way of interpreting information and make us see things in a different light than they are.

There are three types of optical illusions which are literal. Physiological and cognitive illusions.

Apart from providing a source of entertainment, optical illusions are great subjects of scientific studies, as these are used by scientists to understand how our brains function.

Ready to test your observation skills with a quick challenge?

Let’s jump right in.

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a forest scene on a sunny morning. There is a dog that is wandering around in this forest. You need to find the dog within 15 seconds in order to complete the challenge successfully.

Look carefully at the image and you will be able to solve it easily.

The objective of such an optical illusion challenge is to improve your observation skills.

Did you spot the dog?

Individuals who are having experience in solving optical illusions on a regular basis will be the first to solve the challenge.

While it is not necessary that only regular puzzlers will be able to solve faster, even someone with exceptional observation skills and very little experience can solve such problems.

Time’s running and will be over soon.

Hurry up.

How many of you have spotted the dog till now?

If you are not able to see the dog, focus once again on the image and you will have your answer.

Time’s up.

We believe some of you have already spotted the dog.

Some of you are still searching for the dog.

Want to know where the dog is?

Keep scrolling below for the solution.