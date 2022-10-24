Optical Illusion: Spot the Soda Can in the Jungle within 11 Seconds

Optical Illusions: While the brain is the centre where all the image processing is done, the eyes are the receiver of information that we see around us. It so happens that sometimes our eyes trick our brains into thinking that what we see is real. This phenomenon is called an optical illusion.

Optical illusions have fascinated humans for centuries, in recent years the craze for optical illusions has grown by leaps and bounds.

There are three types of optical illusions which are literary, physiological and cognitive.

Of these illusions, cognitive illusions are most studied by scientists as it gives insights into how our brains interpret subconsciously.

Apart from that, optical illusions are great sources of entertainment. It can light up a boring day and is a good form of exercise for your brain.

Moreover practising optical illusion challenges is said to improve your observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills or do you want to improve your observation skills?

In both cases, you need to take an optical illusion challenge to find out.

So let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Can you Spot Three Bells in 15 Seconds?

Optical Illusion - Spot the Soda Can in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above image shows a jungle scene on a fine sunny morning. The greenery all around is a treat to the eyes.

As suggested above, the challenge for you is to spot a soda can that is littered somewhere in the jungle and the time limit is 11 seconds.

So get set go.

Littering has been a common problem and heaps of waste generated by human activities are causing damage to the environment.

This challenge is a test of your observation skills and is of an easy to moderate level of difficulty.

An experienced puzzler will be able to spot the soda can before the allotted time, while a newbie might take a few seconds more, which is completely normal.

Did you spot the soda can?

Time is running out and you better hurry up.

The soda can is right there, you need to concentrate really well on the picture so as to spot it quickly.

Need a hint?

The soda can is not on the right side of the picture.

Now, that is more than enough to find the soda can.

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the soda can?

Most of you might have spotted the can while some might still be searching for it.

Want to know where it is?

Scroll below for the solution.

The soda can is on the left side of the image which is highlighted in red.