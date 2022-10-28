Optical Illusion: Only 2 out of 10 people can spot the hidden number within 11 Seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions occur when our brain and eye do not coordinate in the way intended. Illusions arise when there is miscommunication between the brain and the eyes.

The eyes want to tell something which the brain does not pick up properly and that results in confusion which is the basic premise of the optical illusion.

Although optical illusions are designed to trick our brains, it also serves as a great source of entertainment. It captures your attention for a short period of time which proves to be a healthy exercise for the brain.

It also proves beneficial for improving your observation skills.

Do you want to give your brain light-hearted exercise?

Then, attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Number in 11 Seconds

The above image depicts a stereogram where the three-dimensional shape is embedded within a two-dimensional image.

As per the title seen above, the challenge is to find the hidden number in 11 seconds.

The trick to solving this optical challenge is to observe the image carefully, by concentrating on the picture, you can see the number reveal itself to you.

Therefore look carefully at the image and try to find the number.

This one may seem pretty easy at first, but, be rest assured that it is not that easy nor it is too difficult.

Optical illusions such as these are created to trick your brain.

Did you manage to spot the number?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is a two-digit number and is present right there in front of you.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden number?

It is suggested that 2 out of 10 people have the brilliance to identify the hidden number within the time limit.

Are you one of them?

Hurry up, not much time left.

And..

Time’s over.

Those who have identified the number deserve a big round of applause.

Some of you who are yet to spot the number need to keep reading below for the solution.

The number is 30.