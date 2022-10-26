Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you spot the hidden telephone in 7 seconds

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens and their popularity can be gauged by the number of users who eagerly wait for solving optical illusion puzzles.

The uncanny ability to trick our brains makes optical illusions much sought in the web.

Optical illusions also help in understanding your levels of perception and increasing your observation skills and situational awareness.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Then, the best way to test is to attempt an optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Telephone in 7 Seconds

Source: ScS

The above-depicted image shows a room scene in which you can see a family playing with various toys. In fact, there are so many toys scattered around the room that it looks very messy.

Well, with kids around the rooms can get messy as kids love to play with toys and throw them here and there.

You can see that there are two kids in this image and there are various cars, trains, spinning tops, teddy bears and even a pet cat.

There is also a telephone in this room scene and you need to find the telephone within 7 seconds.

We understand that finding a telephone in a room full of toys is quite a tough task, but an individual with hawk eyes will be able to spot the telephone right away.

Are you one of them?

Then focus your attention on the image and try to spot the telephone within the time limit.

Did you spot the telephone?

Hurry up.

Few seconds left.

How many of you were able to spot the telephone?

Time’s up.

We believe some of you have successfully completed the challenge while others are still trying their best to find it.

Don’t worry if you haven’t spotted the telephone yet.

Just scroll below for the solution.

The telephone can be spotted at the right of the armchair.