Optical Illusion: Only 3 out of 10 people can spot the hidden snake within 19 Seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusions: The popularity of optical illusions is second to none and netizens are going bananas each time a new optical illusion is active on the web. There is no shortage of optical illusion puzzlers on the web who eagerly wait for solving challenges.

Optical illusions provide an entertainment source as well as a means of engaging your mind which will boost your brain function and enhance your observation skills.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusions - Spot the hidden snake within 19 seconds

Source: Happy Beds

In the above-shown image, you can see a jungle scene painting in which you can see birds like cockatoos and parrots enjoying their time in the jungle.

What we also see are vines of different lengths that have covered the leaves.

As mentioned above, you need to find a hidden snake in the forest scene painting and you have 19 seconds to complete the task.

Get ready for an exciting challenge ahead.

Your time starts now.

Look carefully at the picture and try to find out the location of the hidden snake.

The snake which is an expert at camouflage can take on the form of vines in order to avoid being detected.

Individuals who have good observation skills will be able to spot the snake right away in no time, while for first-timers it will take some time.

Back to the current challenge.

Did you spot the snake?

Hurry up, with so many birds sitting here the snake can attack anyone, the birds are totally unaware of the presence of a snake.

Time is running out, spot the snake quickly.

How many of you have spotted the snake?

Look carefully again and see if you find any deviation which could potentially look like a hidden snake.

Time’s up.

We believe some eagle-eyed users have already spotted the snake.

Those still searching can scroll below for the solution.

The snake can be seen curled up near a vine waiting to hunt the parrot.