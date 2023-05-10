Optical Illusion: Do we know enough about newts? Let's find the hidden newt and know something about the creature.

The internet is full of information, yet, we often fall into the trap of regular entertaining videos and social media. We know, that it is not possible to know everything present on the internet, nor should one be expected to be a know-it-all. The punch here is that while it is okay to not know things, most of us are still missing out on so much interesting information as we waste our time being glued to social media.

Today. we have come again with our regular "find the hidden animal" challenge but with a twist. The twist here is that while we often ask you to find the hidden animal in a set time frame, today we would like to enter into a deal with you.

The deal:

The deal is pretty simple and straightforward. While you'll be helping us find the hidden animal for us, we, in return for your favor, will be presenting some exciting facts about the animal that you may have never heard before. The information we will be providing you in this content piece would not be just regular data, we will handpick some of the best facts on the internet about the animal and present them to you. Now, the question that arises is, which animal have we chosen today for our "find the hidden animal" challenge?

Which animal have we chosen today and why?

The animal that we have chosen today is the newt. Well, it is not simply a coincidence that we picked this animal. The decision to dedicate a challenge and a content piece to newts was a well-thought-upon decision. Often times we talk about the big cats, the mammals, the beautiful butterflies, and the birds but we often forget to talk about creatures that are present in the food chains, and contribute a lot to the ecosystem but are so ignored that we miss learning about them, except if we belong to the branch of biology. However, if you are one of those who never like to put a full stop in the learning process, you must explore the world of wildlife. To cater to your thirst for exciting information, we have picked "newt" as the animal for our challenge today. Are you ready? Let's begin.

The drill:

The drill that we are going to follow is pretty simple. We'll be first entertaining you with a picture of a newt to set a visual image of the creature in your mind for the starters. Next, we'll drop a few facts about the animal. After that, we will be beginning with the challenge where all you would be supposed to do would be find the hidden newt in not more than 10 seconds. The rules of the challenge will be shared. After that, once you find the hidden newt in the picture, we will conclude the content piece with some more exciting information about the creature. Doesn't the drill sound interesting? Let's go!





The newt!

Image Source: AZ Animals

Doesn't it look like a red lizard?

Well, now it's time for us to drop the facts!

Facts about newts!

Fact 1 about newts:

A newt is actually a type of salamander.

Fact 2 about newts:

These creatures can actually breathe underwater. Strange quality!

Fact 3 about newts:



They are capable of living on both land and in water.

Wait, are we forgetting anything? Oh yes, the challenge!

Before moving on to the challenge, let us know the rules first.

The rules:

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden newt when the timer begins. Stop just when the timer beeps. Simple!

Now that you know the rules, you are all set for the challenge!





Find the hidden newt in the image in not more than 10 seconds!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Oops, the timer beeped. Were you able to spot the hidden newt?

Here has been the newt hiding all this while!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Now that we are done with the challenge, here is something more you need to know about newts. Enjoy the bonus information!

We already know that newts are actually a type of salamander but did we know that there are around 100 species of newts in the world? Moreover, another astonishing fact that you may not know about these interesting creatures is that newts actually release neurotoxins. This neurotoxin released from the skin of newts safeguards them against predators. No wonder nature can never go wrong with creating masterpieces in the world!

