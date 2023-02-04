Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden bear in this image is impossible! Can you spot the hidden bear?

Which animal is mostly associated with a soft toy? Is it a dog? Nope. Is it a cat? Nope. Then what is it?

Well, it is the bear!

Bears are wild creatures that can scare anyone off in real life but can be the most adorable creatures when they come in the form of a soft toy.

While this fact is widely known, do you know anything else about bears? Well, today we have a deal for you!

Let's offer you some exciting facts about bears, and in return, you'll have to find the hidden bear while we bring some exciting facts about bears.

Are you ready?

Here you go!

Exciting facts about bears!!

Fact 1:

Bears have super-intelligent creatures. They have better navigation skills than humans. Additionally, their memory skills are exemplary.

Fact 2:

Not only intelligence, but their sense of smell is also something to talk about.







Fact 3:

Bears are extremely sensitive beings. They grieve deeply for their loved beings.

Fact 4:

Bears have a large brain-to-body ratio. They also make use of tools for their everyday functions.

Fact 5:

Bears also build nests. Yes, you read that right. They make use of these nests for eating, hiding, and sleeping.

Now that we have offered you some facts about bears, you are all set for the challenge ahead!

All you have to do is find the hidden bear in just 10 seconds!

Rules

Rules and regulations are quite simple and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden bear in just 10 seconds. Who will keep a track of the time? Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start when the timer asks you to start and stop when it asks you to stop!







The image- Find the hidden bear!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)





Time up, guys!

Here was the bear hiding!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)





Wasn’t the challenge fun? Here are some more facts you would like to know about bears!







Fact 6:

Bears have superb eyesight, which helps them detect if fruits are ripe or not.

Fact 7:

Bears are symbolic of power, love, and strength in many cultures.

Fact 8:

Bears are able to walk on two legs. Yes, you read that right. Bears are capable of walking on their hind legs for a short distances.

Fact 9:

There are a total of 8 species of bears in the whole world.

Fact 10:

Bears are strong and super fast animals.

Well, that was enough entertainment for today, dear readers! We will come back with many more such challenges! Stay tuned!

Let’s learn a bit about bees through this challenge! Find the hidden ant in this swarm of bees.