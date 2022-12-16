Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Wrapped Gift hidden inside Birthday Party in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Wrapped Gift is hiding somewhere inside the Birthday Party picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Wrapped Gift hidden inside Birthday Party Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot Girls’ three hidden lovers inside the picture?

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Birthday Party where the birthday boy is blowing the candles. Kids are enjoying the party and cheering with joy. There is a cat and dog too inside the birthday party. On the left side of the picture, a boy is checking the pockets as he has lost his gift. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Wrapped Gift hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Wrapped Gift in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only Brainy People can spot 2 Hidden Kids in this Vintage Picture

Did you spot the hidden Wrapped Gift in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Wrapped Gift, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that Wrapped Gift is hidden on the bottom right side of the image near a stool. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

Can you spot the man’s lost dog in 11 seconds?

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Wrapped Gift inside Birthday Party in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius can spot the Man Ringing Bells in Picture

The Wrapped Gift is hiding in the bottom right corner. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Wrapped Gift hidden in the image.

Only a Genius can spot the Man Ringing Bells in Picture

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Wrapped Gift hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Only 5% can spot a Crown hidden inside the Bedroom