Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the cat in the room in 4 seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are brilliant at fooling our minds. Apart from deceiving us for a while, they also allow us to engage our brains and eyes, which is a great form of mental exercise.

Optical illusions are a great way to put your intelligence to the test. It is a wonderful way to impress your friends and family with your observation skills and an excellent source of entertainment for everyone.

Regular practice of optical illusions is shown to improve your power of observation and improve your attention span.

Are you game for a quick challenge to test your observation skill?

Then find the cat in the room in 4 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in 4 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a beautifully designed room in which a bowl of noodles and a can of ale can be seen.

There is a cat hiding in plain sight, and you need to find it within 4 seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

It will be a good test of your observation skills which will also help improve your attention.

Did You Find the Cat in 4 Seconds?

The challenge is to find a cat in the room, and you have 4 seconds to spot it.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will find it easier to spot the hidden cat.

Those trying it for the first time will find it interesting. First-timers may require a little more time than experienced puzzlers to spot the cat.

Have you spotted the cat?

Look at the image carefully and see if you can spot the cat.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Did you spot the cat?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you have found the cat?

We believe most of you have figured out where the cat is hiding.

Some of you might still be looking for the cat.

Curious to know where the cat is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Cat in 4 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen peeping out from the red delivery bag, it is a cute white cat.

What an adorable fluff ball, isn’t it?

