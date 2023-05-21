Optical Illusion: Your eyes are as accurate as a sniper if you can spot T among Y’s in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is a quick way to test attentiveness and observation skills.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles frequently helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by challenging their perception.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Do you want to find out how attentive you are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find T among Y’s in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a series of Y’s arranged in heart-shaped and circular structures.

Hiding in structures is a T and the challenge for you is to spot the T among Y’s in 5 seconds.

Finding the T is a tough ask that individuals with excellent observational skills can accomplish within the time limit.

Look attentively, T can be present anywhere in the structures.

The clock is running fast.

Have you spotted the T?

Quickly scan all the areas of the image and see if something catches your attention.

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of were able to find the T within the time limit?

Those who could spot successfully deserve much appreciation. You have excellent eyesight.

Some of you might be very curious to know where the T is, right?

Check out the solution below.

Find T among Y’s - Solution

The T can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is present on the heart-shaped structure.

